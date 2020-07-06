.

REO Speedwagon In New Episode of Backstage With Crew Nation

Keavin Wiggins | 07-06-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

REO Speedwagon

A brand new episode of Live Nation's original series "Backstage With Crew Nation" featuring REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin and crew member Michael Richter (Production Manager of 14 years) premiered today on the concert giant's Live From Home platform.

According to the announcement, the series "feature authentic conversations that spotlight relationships between touring artists and the backstage crews that work so hard behind-the-scenes to make concerts a reality."

Kevin had this to say, "Our crew guys are family. The current pandemic has meant none of us are working until who knows when. The REO organization is strong, and we have our guys backs. That said, Crew Nation has been there to help, and we all appreciate their support."

Watch the episode below and check out other Live From Home streams here.


Related Stories


REO Speedwagon In New Episode of Backstage With Crew Nation

REO Speedwagon Find New Success With Ozark

REO Speedwagon Appear On Netflix's Ozark

REO Speedwagon's Big TV Interview Preview Released

Chicago and REO Speedwagon Teaming For Summer Tour

More REO Speedwagon News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Music Legend Charlie Daniels Dead At 83- Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Recreates Black Sabbath Debut Album For 50th Anniversary- Corey Taylor Recorded 25 Solo Songs- more

Reviews

Psycle - Kill The Machine

Singled Out: Annie Stela's Weight Of Life

Singled Out: The Phoenix Within's Tenfold

RockPile: Southern Rock Edition - Lynyrd Skynyrd, Allman Bros, Molly Hatchet, Marshall Tucker Band

Singled Out: Jeremy Edge Project (Ex-Candlelight Red)

advertisement
Latest News

Music Legend Charlie Daniels Dead At 83

Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Recreates Black Sabbath Debut Album For 50th Anniversary

Full Judas Priest Festival Performance To Stream This Week

Asking Alexandria Release 'Antisocialist (Unplugged)'

REO Speedwagon In New Episode of Backstage With Crew Nation

System Divide Recruit Epica Star For Comeback Song

Enter Shikari Release 'The Last Spark (Bootleg Series Vol. 11)'

Scorpions Making Progress On New Album Amid Lockdown