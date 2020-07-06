REO Speedwagon In New Episode of Backstage With Crew Nation

A brand new episode of Live Nation's original series "Backstage With Crew Nation" featuring REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin and crew member Michael Richter (Production Manager of 14 years) premiered today on the concert giant's Live From Home platform.

According to the announcement, the series "feature authentic conversations that spotlight relationships between touring artists and the backstage crews that work so hard behind-the-scenes to make concerts a reality."



Kevin had this to say, "Our crew guys are family. The current pandemic has meant none of us are working until who knows when. The REO organization is strong, and we have our guys backs. That said, Crew Nation has been there to help, and we all appreciate their support."

Watch the episode below and check out other Live From Home streams here.





