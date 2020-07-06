Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recorded 25 Songs In Solo Album Sessions

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor says that he recorded 25 songs during a two and half week period for his upcoming solo album.

Taylor took advantage of the downtime caused by the Covid-19 pandemic quarantine and recorded songs for his forthcoming solo album. He recorded 13 original tracks, along with covers and acoustic recordings.

Corey spoke about the session during an interview with Knotfest.com's Mosh Talks With Beez. He said of the inspiration for a solo album, "The more people asked me if I was ever gonna do a solo thing, I started going, 'Well, I kind of know what it would sound like, because I've got all these songs that really don't have a home anywhere else.' And lo and behold, boom.

"We went in, we recorded 98 to 99 percent of the music live in the studio. The only thing we overdubbed was vocals and piano and some acoustic. And we did 25 songs in two and a half weeks."

He also provided more details about the songs. He said, "We did thirteen originals. We recorded seven covers, and then we did six acoustic versions of the originals that we put together. Or it's five. I can never keep that straight... All I know is that we did an insane amount of work in two and a half weeks, something that we thought was gonna take two months, and we destroyed it.

"We were doing a song a day. And we got done, and we were, like, 'Eh, okay. What are we gonna do now?' Everything has come together so quickly that it's crazy.

"It's everything I wanted it to be. There's some Slade in there, there's some Johnny Cash, there's some Alice In Chains. I mean, big choruses, fun rock, just huge solos, huge solos. It's incredible. I, actually, two years ago, started teaching myself piano just so I can record this song that I wrote for my wife, and I was able to play it and record it. And it's really good, it's probably one of the best things I've ever written." Check out the full interview below:





