System Divide Recruit Epica Star For Comeback Song

System Divide have returned with a brand new single featuring guest appearances from Mark Jansen (Epica) and Alon Tamir (Tewl) and a brand new lineup.

The band went on hiatus in 2014 but they aptly entitled their new track, "Rise Again" Mark Jansen provided guest vocals and Alon Tamir played lead guitar.

The new lineup of the group features founding members Miri Milman on vocals, Cole Martinez on guitar, Michael Wilson (ex-Aborted / Abigail Williams) on lead guitar, and they are joined by Gavin Parsons (ex-Whitechapel touring drummer) on drums.

Miri had this to say, "I'm beyond excited about this release! I've waited patiently to regroup the band back together and release Rise Again. The band is now focused on writing new material for an upcoming EP.

"I know fans out there have a lot of questions about what happened to the band since 2014 and we're ready to answer those with some juicy details! Please support the band, go follow all of our pages, and drop a comment on our video.

"Lots of good things ahead of us! Stay healthy. Cheers, Miri" Watch the animated video below:





