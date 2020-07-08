Anthrax and Lee Ving Do Quarantine Jam Of Fear Classic

Legendary Fear frontman Lee Ving was the latest special guest for Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante's ongoing collaborative quarantine jam video series.

Apart from Ving, Benante recruited his current and former Anthrax bandmates Scott Ian and Dan Lilker (Nuclear Assault), for a isolated performance of the Fear classic "I Don't Care About You.

Charlie had this to say, "How the hell did you guys hook up with Lee Ving??? He's a f***ing legend! We will surely be asked that question too many times to answer over the rest of our lives so... He DM'd Scott on Instagram. Yep, sometimes social media is awesome.

"First off, the fact that Lee was even paying attention to our Instajams blows my mind. And then he hit Scott up and asked if we could do something together. Could we? Holy sh*t yes we can! Scott couldn't text Me and Danny fast enough and we felt the same as He did. We are all such huge fans of Lee and Fear.

"The Record, Fear's debut album was such a direct influence on S.O.D. They were hard as hell and twice as tight. I used to watch their performances in Decline of the Western Civilization over and over, marveling in their ability to not give a f***.

"When Scott started drawing the S.O.D. comic strips in 1984 Sgt. D was basically a zombie Lee. For us they were inspiration and our aspiration. We even covered I Love Livin' In The City live to fill out our set (S.E.O.D. was only 28 minutes long).

"I replied, 'I Don't Care About You' to Scott's query about doing a track with Lee and Danny and I were in. Lee was just as excited about doing this as we were. Turns out he's a Fan! Have fun watching/listening my friends, we did!

"Thank you Lee! Thank you to Andy Lagis and Dima Levanchuk for the mix and Vid edit" Watch the performance below:





