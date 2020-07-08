.

Sammy Hagar Pays Tribute To Charlie Daniels

Michael Angulia | 07-08-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Charlie Daniels

Sammy Hagar shared an online tribute to music legend Charlie Daniels, who passed away on Monday morning (July 6th) at the age of 83 from a hemorrhagic stroke.

Hagar shared a photo via Twitter that was taken of a jam that he had with Daniels and he captured the image, "Had the honor of spending a day talking and playing music together at his home outside Nashville for a Rock&RollRoadTrip.

"Charlie Daniels was the real deal-a great musician, singer-songwriter, and outlaw. Legend, innovator, and good person. RIP." See Sammy's full tweet here.


Related Stories


Sammy Hagar Pays Tribute To Charlie Daniels

Music Stars Pay Tribute To Charlie Daniels

Music Legend Charlie Daniels Dead At 83

Charlie Daniels Leads All Star Quarantine Jam

Charlie Daniels Band and Marshall Tucker Band Announce Tour

Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band Kick Off U.S. Tour

More Charlie Daniels News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen Solo Album Delayed By Pandemic- Eagles Concert Film To Receive Encore TV Broadcast- Anthrax and Lee Ving Do Quarantine Jam Of Fear Classic- Gerard Way- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: 'Run-Out Groove: Inside Capitol's 1980s Hits & Stiffs' by Dave Morrell

Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's Forget About Love

Psycle - Kill The Machine

Singled Out: Annie Stela's Weight Of Life

Singled Out: The Phoenix Within's Tenfold

advertisement
Latest News

Van Halen Solo Album Delayed By Pandemic

Eagles Concert Film To Receive Encore TV Broadcast

Anthrax and Lee Ving Do Quarantine Jam Of Fear Classic

My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way Releases New Song

Sammy Hagar Pays Tribute To Charlie Daniels

Grohl Tried To Be Respectful Of Nirvana With Foo Fighters Launch

Zac Brown Band Raised Over $1.4 Million With Charity Livestream

Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's Forget About Love