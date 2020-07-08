Sammy Hagar Pays Tribute To Charlie Daniels

Sammy Hagar shared an online tribute to music legend Charlie Daniels, who passed away on Monday morning (July 6th) at the age of 83 from a hemorrhagic stroke.
Hagar shared a photo via Twitter that was taken of a jam that he had with Daniels and he captured the image, "Had the honor of spending a day talking and playing music together at his home outside Nashville for a Rock&RollRoadTrip.
"Charlie Daniels was the real deal-a great musician, singer-songwriter, and outlaw. Legend, innovator, and good person. RIP." See Sammy's full tweet here.
