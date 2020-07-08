The Zac Brown Band's July 3rd live stream raised over $1.4 million for Zac Brown's nonprofit project Camp Southern Ground and its veteran support programs.
The special, dubbed "4th With The Family", was streamed from Camp Southern Ground and featured a special acoustic performance of Zac Brown Band fan favorites like "Chicken Fried," "Free," and "Homegrown" as well as their latest single "The Man Who Loves You The Most."
Zac had this to say, "I'm always in awe of the sacrifices and selflessness of our military, it's really the special kind of people who choose to serve our country.
"The live stream was an amazing celebration for all the people who have fought, died and lived their life so that we can be safe. We are honored to do our part to support them in any way we can."
Zac Brown Band Announce 4th With The Family Livestream
Zac Brown Band Add New Leg To The Owl Tour
Zac Brown Band, Scorpions, Iron Maiden Tour Chart
Rolling Stones Recruit Zac Brown Band For Stadium Show
Zac Brown Band Announce The Owl Tour
Zac Brown Song 'It Goes On' Featured In '12 Strong' Film
Zac Brown Band Announce Down The Rabbit Hole Live Tour
Van Halen Solo Album Delayed By Pandemic- Eagles Concert Film To Receive Encore TV Broadcast- Anthrax and Lee Ving Do Quarantine Jam Of Fear Classic- Gerard Way- more
Rock Reads: 'Run-Out Groove: Inside Capitol's 1980s Hits & Stiffs' by Dave Morrell
Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's Forget About Love
Singled Out: Annie Stela's Weight Of Life
Singled Out: The Phoenix Within's Tenfold
Van Halen Solo Album Delayed By Pandemic
Eagles Concert Film To Receive Encore TV Broadcast
Anthrax and Lee Ving Do Quarantine Jam Of Fear Classic
My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way Releases New Song
Sammy Hagar Pays Tribute To Charlie Daniels
Grohl Tried To Be Respectful Of Nirvana With Foo Fighters Launch
Zac Brown Band Raised Over $1.4 Million With Charity Livestream
Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's Forget About Love