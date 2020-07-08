Zac Brown Band Raised Over $1.4 Million With Charity Livestream

The Zac Brown Band's July 3rd live stream raised over $1.4 million for Zac Brown's nonprofit project Camp Southern Ground and its veteran support programs.

The special, dubbed "4th With The Family", was streamed from Camp Southern Ground and featured a special acoustic performance of Zac Brown Band fan favorites like "Chicken Fried," "Free," and "Homegrown" as well as their latest single "The Man Who Loves You The Most."

Zac had this to say, "I'm always in awe of the sacrifices and selflessness of our military, it's really the special kind of people who choose to serve our country.

"The live stream was an amazing celebration for all the people who have fought, died and lived their life so that we can be safe. We are honored to do our part to support them in any way we can."





