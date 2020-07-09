Metallica Announce Second Round Of All Within My Hands Grants

(hennemusic) Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation has announced a second round of grants to organizations doing essential work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The news follows a first round of donations made by the group in April, a month-long campaign in May, and fundraising efforts via a weekly streaming series of live concerts from the band's vaults.

"We are truly overwhelmed by the generosity of fans and friends around the world as many continue to face unimaginable challenges in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic," says Metallica. "Thanks to your support and kindness by contributing to our fundraisers during the #MetallicaMondays shows, our May Month of Giving, and visiting the All Within My Hands website, as well as a substantial donation from our friends at Salesforce, we're excited to announce that AWMH will be providing a second round of new grants totaling $295,000 to five organizations doing essential work during this difficult time.

"In addition to continuing to support Feeding America, Direct Relief, Live Nation's Crew Nation initiative, and the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program (BEAP) through the United States Bartenders' Guild National Charity Foundation, we are proud to announce a fifth grantee as we partner with MusiCares in their efforts to assist music industry professionals affected by the pandemic."

"As days turn to weeks, and weeks to months," adds the group, "we know this is an incredibly stressful time pushing everyone's physical and mental wellbeing to their limits. If you would like to support any of these organizations, please feel free to reach out directly to our passionately dedicated partners, as their needs are very wide-ranging; every dollar helps. Be well, we hope to see you all again soon."

Metallica goes on to detail the work these organizations are doing to assist others during the pandemic, as well as the amounts provided to each via the All Within My Hands Foundation. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





