Dead & Company Going To Folsom For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company are resuming their weekly full concert streaming series One More Saturday Night this week after taking the July 4th weekend off.

The Grateful Dead offshoot have announced that for this week's installment they will be streaming their July 14th, 2018 performance from Folsom Field in Boulder, CO.

The band had this to say, "We're getting back into the swing of things this week and it's the One More Saturday Night you've all been waiting for: ?July 14th, 2018 at Folsom Field ?Tune in Saturday evening at 5PM PT/8PM ET sharp to catch the China Cat Rider opener." Watch the show below (once available):





