Elton John Reschedules Farewell Tour Dates

Elton John has announced that he has rescheduled the remaining dates of his farewell tour which will set to take place fall, but have now been moved the fall of 2021.
The music icon had this to say, "Rescheduling my concerts is never a decision taken lightly, but my priority is always the safety of all parties including my tour crew, the venue staff and of course you, my amazing fans.
"It breaks my heart that we have had to reschedule the 2020 dates we were all looking forward to so much, but my team and I have been working diligently on rescheduled plans for 2021
"As you can imagine, touring is a huge undertaking so we have needed time to sort through all the details to make sure we can visit every city and play every show we already have on sale. Thank you for your patience whilst we have been doing this.
"I look forward to continuing the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour next year and seeing you by my side once again, as you have been for so many years throughout my blessed career".
2021 Elton John Farewell Tour Dates-
Oct 30- Manchester Arena
Nov 02- London The O2
Nov 03- London The O2
Nov 05- Leeds First Direct Arena
Nov 07- London The O2
Nov 09- London The O2
Nov 10- London The O2
Nov 12- London The O2
Nov 14- London The O2
Nov 16- London The O2
Nov 17- London The O2
Nov 19- Manchester Arena
Nov 21- Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Nov 23- Birmingham Utilita Arena
Nov 27- Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Nov 28- Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Dec 01- Manchester Arena
Dec 03- Dublin 3Arena
Dec 04- Dublin 3Arena
Dec 06- Belfast SSE Arena
Dec 09- Aberdeen P&J Live
Dec 10- Aberdeen P&J Live
Dec 13- Glasgow Hydro
Dec 14- Glasgow Hydro
