Pink Floyd Streaming Rare Version Of 'Comfortably Numb'

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming a rare demo of "Comfortably Numb" from sessions for 1979's "The Wall", as the latest addition to their daily online playlist feature.
Originally released as part of the group's 2011 "Immersion" series, the band demo "work in progress" take on the song - entitled "The Doctor (Comfortably Numb)" - features slightly different lyrics and production elements than the final studio version.
Pink Floyd's eleventh album, "The Wall" went on to become of the best-selling albums of all-time when it reached more than 30 million copies worldwide.
The group's daily feature, "Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David - An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist" sees the band add a new song from their catalogue via Spotify and other streaming outlets each day - from the best known classics to deeper album tracks.
Each Friday, as a bonus, Pink Floyd will add one of the currently unavailable bonus tracks that were featured in the "Immersion" box sets a few years back. Stream the song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
