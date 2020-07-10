.

Queen Release New Episode Of Lockumentary Series

Keavin Wiggins | 07-10-2020

Queen + Adam Lambert have released the third episode of their Roadies in Lockdown Lockumentary video series on their official YouTube channel. We were sent the following details:

The new episode spotlights Sam Augustus and his role as lighting BlackTrax Engineer in the show production and in doing so helps us understand why he has earned the moniker of Harry Potter amongst the crew.

Watch "some stunning live footage from the Rhapsody tour in Japan and Australia as Sam walks us through his role as Blacktrax Engineer which involves making sure the lighting system properly tracks the positions of the band around the stage during the live show.

"This sees him spending a large part of the day waving a variety of different sticks in the air. He reminisces about a particularly chaotic and 'quite farcical' show day in Brisbane, Australia, and reveals the story behind Roger Taylor and some novel stage wear." Watch the episode below:


