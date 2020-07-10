.

Shvpes Announce They Have Called It A Day

Keavin Wiggins | 07-10-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Shvpes

UK rockers Shvpes took to social media this week to break the bad news to fans that they have decided to break-up after being together only for five years.

The band's lead vocalist was Griffin Dickinson, the son of legendary Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, and they have released two albums, one EP and several singles since forming in 2015.

They shared the following message to fans on social media, "Good things all come to an end. After much introspection, we have decided to call it a day with Shvpes.

"As this band has evolved, we have grown a lot as musicians and as people. And as a result we have found ourselves beginning to move in separate directions, musically and otherwise.

To continue on as Shvpes would only place further strain on our mental health and personal relationships, as well as be dishonest and a disservice to all of you.

"We leave on good terms, proud and grateful for everything we've achieved. To the fans and everyone who has supported, invested and believed in us, we wholeheartedly thank you. You have allowed us to accomplish things we only ever dreamed of and be a part of something bigger than ourselves. For now though, it's time for a new chapter.

"Peace & Love

"SHVPES
Grant, Griff, Harry, Ryan, & Youssef.
2015 - Infinity"


Related Stories


Shvpes Announce They Have Called It A Day

Shvpes Release 'Lion's Den' Video

SHVPES Release 'Hot Head' Video

Shvpes Streaming New Song 'Calloused Hands'

More Shvpes News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Pink Floyd Streaming Rare Version Of 'Comfortably Numb'- Judas Priest Postpone 50th Anniversary US Tour- Dead & Company Going To Folsom For One More Saturday Night- more

Reviews

Static-X - Project Regeneration Volume 1

Singled Out: Slaves To Humanity's Behind My Back

Singled Out: Red Voodoo's Rise Up

Rock Reads: 'Run-Out Groove: Inside Capitol's 1980s Hits & Stiffs' by Dave Morrell

Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's Forget About Love

advertisement
Latest News

Pink Floyd Streaming Rare Version Of 'Comfortably Numb'

Judas Priest Postpone 50th Anniversary US Tour

Dead & Company Going To Folsom For One More Saturday Night

Deep Purple Streaming New Single 'Nothing At All'

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell For New Episode Of Gibson TV's 'Icons'

Singled Out: Jennafer Lynsey's Click

Aerosmith Postpone 50th Anniversary Concert At Fenway Park

2020 Rock Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Canceled