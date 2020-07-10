Shvpes Announce They Have Called It A Day

UK rockers Shvpes took to social media this week to break the bad news to fans that they have decided to break-up after being together only for five years.

The band's lead vocalist was Griffin Dickinson, the son of legendary Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, and they have released two albums, one EP and several singles since forming in 2015.

They shared the following message to fans on social media, "Good things all come to an end. After much introspection, we have decided to call it a day with Shvpes.

"As this band has evolved, we have grown a lot as musicians and as people. And as a result we have found ourselves beginning to move in separate directions, musically and otherwise.

To continue on as Shvpes would only place further strain on our mental health and personal relationships, as well as be dishonest and a disservice to all of you.

"We leave on good terms, proud and grateful for everything we've achieved. To the fans and everyone who has supported, invested and believed in us, we wholeheartedly thank you. You have allowed us to accomplish things we only ever dreamed of and be a part of something bigger than ourselves. For now though, it's time for a new chapter.

"Peace & Love

"SHVPES

Grant, Griff, Harry, Ryan, & Youssef.

2015 - Infinity"





Related Stories

Shvpes Release 'Lion's Den' Video

SHVPES Release 'Hot Head' Video

Shvpes Streaming New Song 'Calloused Hands'

More Shvpes News



