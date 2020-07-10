Singled Out: Slaves To Humanity's Behind My Back

Up and coming Orange County rockers Slaves To Humanity just released their new single "Behind My Back" (from their forthcoming album) and to celebrate we asked lead vocalist Aidan Amini to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I had some people in my life that were really bringing me down, and for some reason I just let them, like I didn't have a choice in the matter. It finally occurred to me that I didn't have room in my life anymore for unwanted people, so I got rid of them. The message of the song is save yourself the struggle and don't invite those people in.

The structure of the song started as just the chorus melody. I was walking home one day from my high school, and I just kinda started humming a melody, reminiscent of the verse to Pearl Jam's "Black," and in the hour walk home, I had forgotten it about 3 times, and every time I tried to remember it, it started to sound less like Black, and it became "hey, I never told you anything, you just said all of it behind my back". So immediately when I got home, I started writing the music, and I used an old riff I wrote a year before, but it was too close to Even Flow (also by Pearl Jam), so when I showed it to the band, we needed to change the riff. Our guitar player, Pierce Akers layed down a brand new riff right on the spot, and the song was done. We showed it to our producers (Ryan Shuck and Amir Derakh from Julien-k, Dead by Sunrise and Orgy) and got straight to recording it.

We showed it to our producers (Ryan Shuck and Amir Derakh from Julien-k, Dead by Sunrise and Orgy) and got straight to recording it.





