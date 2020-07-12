.

Morse, Portnoy, George Release Video For 'Hymn 43'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-12-2020

Morse Portnoy George

Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy & Randy George have released a video for their cover of the Jethro Tull classic "Hymn 43". The track comes from their forthcoming "Cov3r To Cov3r" album.

The record, the latest in their series of Cover To Cover album, is set to hit stores on July 24th in various formats and includes the supergroup's take on classic songs from King Crimson, Gerry Rafferty, David Bowie and more.

Neal Morse had this to say about the new track, "When I was young and they packed me off to school, someone played me the second side of the Aqualung album by Jethro Tull and I was immediately consumed by it.

"'Hymn 43' being one of my favorite tracks ,I was thrilled when the guys wanted to record this one. We kicked it out in one or two takes and it was a gas!" Watch the video below:


