Rascal Flatts Release New Song 'Quick, Fast, In A Hurry'

Rascal Flatts have released a brand new single called "Quick, Fast, In A Hurry." The track comes from their forthcoming EP, "How They Remember You", which is set to be released on July 31st.

Jay DeMarcus had the following to say about the Kelly Archer, AJ Babcock, Pete Good and Brandon Ratcliff penned song, "As soon as we heard this song, we knew we had to cut it.

"The chorus is so hooky and we instantly fell in love with it. And I just love how Gary and Rachel's voices sound together on it. We're excited for people to hear this one." Check out the song below:





