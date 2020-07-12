Trapt Dedicate 'Make It Out Alive' To Keeping Spirits Alive Amid Pandemic

Acclaimed rockers Trapt have dedicated their single "Make It Out Alive" to "every American that is doing the best that they can to keep spirits elevated during the pandemic."
The track comes from the band's brand new, eight studio album, "Shadow Work", which was released on July 3rd. Chris Taylor Brown had this to say about the record, "The concept of Shadow Work is trying your best to understand and then accept the darkest parts of yourself.
"Doing your best to keep those parts as close to you as you can and align them with the ideal version of you. The dark side holds a lot of power, if one can harness it in this way. We all need to truly know who we are and accept and love all parts of us, the good, bad and the ugly.
"I did a lot of soul searching at the same time I was writing new songs for 'Shadow Work.' These songs are like a diary for the last few years of my life.
"Musically, these songs flowed from the heart. The music would capture an emotion and I would then do my best to tell the story, those emotions brought out in me, with the lyrics."
Watch the "Make It Out Alive" lyric video below:
