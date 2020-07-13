Crown The Empire Celebrate 10th Anniversary With New Music and Documentary

Crown The Empire celebrated their 10th anniversary by releasing a new collection of music, as well as a brief "intimate documentary" about their story so far.

The new 11-track collection is entitled "07102010" and features a brand new track called "everything breaks", along with acoustic renditions of tracks from their entire career.

The band had this to say, "2020 has been a year of both chaos and deep reflection as Crown enters our second decade as a band. We wanted to look back and strip down songs across all of our albums as a thank you to everyone who has been along for the journey so far.

"Thank you for allowing us to live our dreams and make music for the past 10 years, and many more to come. Our new acoustic album 07102010 is out now on all streaming platforms. Love you all." Watch the documentary below:





