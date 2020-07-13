Lotus Streaming New Song 'Catacombs'

Lotus are streaming their brand new single "Catacombs". The track comes from their forthcoming studio album, "Free Swim", which is set to hit stores on August 21st.

Luke Miller had this to say about the new song, "Two groups that steered me into electronic dance music in college were Daft Punk and St. Germain.

Daft Punk utilized a sample-centric, loop style while St. Germain combined four-on-the-floor beats with jazz harmony and solos.

Both were from France surrounding them an air of mystery and sophistication. They were both placed under the umbrella genre of 'French Touch,' which worshipped at the feet of disco-edit and heavy filters.

"For 'Catacombs,' I wanted to combine these two vibes. The bass holds down a funky groove that dances around the root, always falling forward harmonically. The drums and percussion lock into a tight engine. The keys glue it together with analog synth chords and disco string stabs. The guitar adds a jazzy melody and Nile Rodgers-esque funky chords. The cream in the espresso is the flute by guest Sam Greenfield. Halfway into the song he lets loose on a flurry of licks to heat the groove to a boil." Stream the song below:





