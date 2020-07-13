Metallica have announced that they will be sharing their summer of 1994 home town concert for this week's installment in their ongoing full concert streaming series #MetallicaMondays.
The band will be streaming "Live in Mountain View, CA - July 22, 1994" beginning at 5 PM PDT /8 PM, EDT tonight (Monday, July 13th) via their YouTube or Facebook pages.
They had this to say, "This show finds us at home in the Bay Area, in the middle of a summer tour of amphitheaters across the US, or as we like to call it... some SUMMER SH*T. " Watch the show below (once available):
Metallica Announce Second Round Of All Within My Hands Grants
Metallica To Stream Full Sick Of The Studio Kickoff Show
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Would Change Alcoholica Past
Metallica To Stream Full Historic 1999 Show
Metallica's Best Song Selected By Fans
Metallica Felt Confident Going Into Black Album
Metallica To Stream Full 2008 Spain Concert For MetallicaMondays
Metallica Streaming Festival Footage For Just 24 Hours
Metallica Working On New Music During Lockdown
Ozzy Osbourne Helped By Son's MS Battle- Metallica Streaming Full Hometown Concert- Guns N' Roses Star To Work On Music With Former Motley Crue Singer- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Gear Part 1
Singled Out: KillRobBailey's Heartbeat
Static-X - Project Regeneration Volume 1
Singled Out: Jennafer Lynsey's Click
Singled Out: Slaves To Humanity's Behind My Back
Ozzy Osbourne Helped By Son's MS Battle
Metallica Streaming Full Hometown Concert
Guns N' Roses Star To Work On Music With Former Motley Crue Singer
Julien-K Release 'Stronger Without You' Lyric Video
Crown The Empire Celebrate 10th Anniversary With New Music and Documentary
Voivod Release New EP and Details Online Show And Another New Release
Alcatrazz Stream New Song 'Dirty Like The City'
Enslaved Release 'Jettegryta' Video