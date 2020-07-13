Metallica Streaming Full Hometown Concert

Metallica have announced that they will be sharing their summer of 1994 home town concert for this week's installment in their ongoing full concert streaming series #MetallicaMondays.

The band will be streaming "Live in Mountain View, CA - July 22, 1994" beginning at 5 PM PDT /8 PM, EDT tonight (Monday, July 13th) via their YouTube or Facebook pages.

They had this to say, "This show finds us at home in the Bay Area, in the middle of a summer tour of amphitheaters across the US, or as we like to call it... some SUMMER SH*T. " Watch the show below (once available):





