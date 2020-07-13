Voivod Release New EP and Details Online Show And Another New Release

Voivod have released a new 3-track 12" Vinyl and Digital EP entitled "The End Of Dormancy" and shared details about a new live album and a special online performance.

Michel "Away" Langevin had this to say, "It's always a great day for us when something we worked on gets to be released. These are strange times but we can still move forward!

We are presently putting the final touch on an upcoming live LP, along with writing new material for a studio album. We are also planning an online performance at RadicArt Studio on August 9th, 2020, for Snake's birthday.

"We toured so much for The Wake, there is a lot of catching up to be done on various VOIVOD projects, including a book and a movie. In the meantime, enjoy our new The End Of Dormancy" EP!"

Watch the video for "The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)" and the see tracklisting for the new EP below:

Side A:

1. The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section) [08:15]



Side B:

1. The End Of Dormancy (Live Montreal Jazz Fest 2019) [09:08]

2. The Unknown Knows (Live Montreal Jazz Fest 2019) [05:08]





Related Stories

Voivod Change Things Up With 'The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)'

Voivod and Revocation Announce North American Tour

Voivod Announce North American Tour

Voivod Announce New Album 'The Wake'

Voivod Complete New Album 'The Wake' And Reveal Release Plans

More Voivod News



