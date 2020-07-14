Queen's Roger Taylor Release Animated Video For New Single

(hennemusic) Queen drummer Roger Taylor has released an animated video for his new single, "Isolation." Taylor collaborated on the clip with Animind Studio 2020, who he worked with on his previous release, 2019's "Gangsters Are Running This World."

Written by the rocker while in lockdown during the ongoing global crisis, the pandemic-inspired tune - which features the chorus "strange times indeed" - shares the communal feeling of new routines during this period while remaining optimistic about the world ahead.

Taylor's last solo album was 2013's "Fun On Earth"; he has issued a series of singles since that time while touring yearly with Queen and Adam Lambert. here.

