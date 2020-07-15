.

Dance Gavin Dance Get Animated For 'One In A Million'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-15-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dance Gavin Dance

Dance Gavin Dance have released a music video for their latest single "One In A Million", a track from their brand new album "Afterburner".

The band recruited Rob Shaw (Portlandia, At The Drive In) to direct the new animated clip, which they say takes fans on a "weird and wonderful psychedelic adventure."

The group has previous announced that they will be celebrating the release of the new album by streaming a full production performance this Friday, July 17th at 6pm PST/9pm EST. Find details and tickets for the special event here and watch the new video below:


Related Stories


Dance Gavin Dance Get Animated For 'One In A Million'

Dance Gavin Dance Release 'Prisoner' Video and Announce Album

Singled Out: Kurt Travis (Ex-Dance Gavin Dance, A Lot Like Birds)

Ex-Dance Gavin Dance Frontman Kurt Travis Streams New Song

We Came As Romans Lead Additions To Dance Gavin Dance's Swanfest

Underoath and Dance Gavin Dance Announce Fall Tour

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more

More Dance Gavin Dance News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Announce Release Details For S&M2- AC/DC Launch 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary Video Series- Bush To Launch New Album With Virtual Arena Concert- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Gear Edition, Part 2

Singled Out: Pete Thelen's Thought Passing Through

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Gear Part 1

Singled Out: KillRobBailey's Heartbeat

Static-X - Project Regeneration Volume 1

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica Announce Release Details For S&M2

AC/DC Launch 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary Video Series

Bush To Launch New Album The Kingdom With Virtual Arena Concert

Pearl Jam Stream 'Hail Hail' From 2014 Vienna Concert

Scorpions Going Old School With New Album

The Avett Brothers Announce Drive-In Concert

Dance Gavin Dance Get Animated For 'One In A Million'

Singled Out: Stay Over's IDKATL