Dance Gavin Dance Get Animated For 'One In A Million'

Dance Gavin Dance have released a music video for their latest single "One In A Million", a track from their brand new album "Afterburner".
The band recruited Rob Shaw (Portlandia, At The Drive In) to direct the new animated clip, which they say takes fans on a "weird and wonderful psychedelic adventure."
The group has previous announced that they will be celebrating the release of the new album by streaming a full production performance this Friday, July 17th at 6pm PST/9pm EST. Find details and tickets for the special event here and watch the new video below:
