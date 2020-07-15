Singled Out: Stay Over's IDKATL

Stay Over recently released his new single "IDKATL" (I Don't Know About This Life) and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

This song is about someone trying to figure out what the f*** is going on in their head. It's about someone trying to navigate this thing we call life. Not being able to be alone but not being able to be with people either. Not sure how to be half the time. Torn between feeling too much and wanting to be numb.

I hope this song brings people some peace in knowing that we all go through the same sh*t internally. It's good to question everything. No matter what, we have to keep moving.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below





