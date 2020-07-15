Stay Over recently released his new single "IDKATL" (I Don't Know About This Life) and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
This song is about someone trying to figure out what the f*** is going on in their head. It's about someone trying to navigate this thing we call life. Not being able to be alone but not being able to be with people either. Not sure how to be half the time. Torn between feeling too much and wanting to be numb.
I hope this song brings people some peace in knowing that we all go through the same sh*t internally. It's good to question everything. No matter what, we have to keep moving.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
Singled Out: Stay Over's Happy
Metallica Announce Release Details For S&M2- AC/DC Launch 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary Video Series- Bush To Launch New Album With Virtual Arena Concert- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Gear Edition, Part 2
Singled Out: Pete Thelen's Thought Passing Through
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Gear Part 1
Singled Out: KillRobBailey's Heartbeat
Static-X - Project Regeneration Volume 1
Metallica Announce Release Details For S&M2
AC/DC Launch 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary Video Series
Bush To Launch New Album The Kingdom With Virtual Arena Concert
Pearl Jam Stream 'Hail Hail' From 2014 Vienna Concert
Scorpions Going Old School With New Album
The Avett Brothers Announce Drive-In Concert
Dance Gavin Dance Get Animated For 'One In A Million'
Singled Out: Stay Over's IDKATL