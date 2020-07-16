.

AC/DC Share Classic 'Back In Black' Era Performance Video

Bruce Henne | 07-16-2020

AC/DC

(hennemusic) AC/DC are streaming live video of a 1981 performance of their "Back In Black" album classic, "What Do You Do For Money Honey", as part of a series of 40th anniversary celebrations of the landmark hard rock record.

The band were captured live at Nihon Seinenkan in Tokyo, Japan in February of 1981 during a world tour in support of the album, with both introducing Brian Johnson as the group's new frontman following the passing of Bon Scott just six months before its release.

Johnson was formerly the vocalist and founding member of the UK glam rock outfit Geordie, who formed in 1971 and issued four studio records before his departure in 1980 to join AC/DC.

Produced by Mutt Lange, "Back In Black" was an immediate success in the US: it sold a million copies in its first three months and a million every year for the next decade, reaching 10 million by 1990; its most recent certification was in 2019 for 25 million sales in the country, while it has estimated worldwide sales of 50 million as the best-selling hard rock album in history. Watch the video here.

