AC/DC Share Classic 'Back In Black' Era Performance Video

(hennemusic) AC/DC are streaming live video of a 1981 performance of their "Back In Black" album classic, "What Do You Do For Money Honey", as part of a series of 40th anniversary celebrations of the landmark hard rock record.

The band were captured live at Nihon Seinenkan in Tokyo, Japan in February of 1981 during a world tour in support of the album, with both introducing Brian Johnson as the group's new frontman following the passing of Bon Scott just six months before its release.

Johnson was formerly the vocalist and founding member of the UK glam rock outfit Geordie, who formed in 1971 and issued four studio records before his departure in 1980 to join AC/DC.

Produced by Mutt Lange, "Back In Black" was an immediate success in the US: it sold a million copies in its first three months and a million every year for the next decade, reaching 10 million by 1990; its most recent certification was in 2019 for 25 million sales in the country, while it has estimated worldwide sales of 50 million as the best-selling hard rock album in history. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

AC/DC Launch 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary Video Series

AC/DC Drummer Was Shocked When Band Brought In Axl Rose

AC/DC Won't Tour This Year, But Slade Ready If Called For 2021

AC/DC Classic Receives All-Star Quarantine Cover

AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Addresses Fans At Virtual Bonfest

Sammy Hagar Rocks AC/DC classic In Lockdown Sessions Video

AC/DC Frontman Reveals New Album Details To Snider

AC/DC Super Bowl Half-Time Drive Gets Boost From Dee Snider

AC/DC Bon Scott Remembered Book Released

More AC/DC News



