Unleash The Archers Release 'Soulbound' Video

Unleash The Archers have released a music video for their brand new single "Soulbound ". The track comes from their forthcoming concept album, "Abyss", which is set to hit stores on August 21st.

Frontwoman Brittney Slayes had this to say, "This song is what we call a 'quick-banger' in the UTA camp. It's short, fast, catchy, and never lets up. We always have one of these on every record; the kind of song that makes you want to turn the dial up to 11, maybe drive a little faster, perhaps even stand up and headbang by yourself in the middle of the room.

"This track re-introduces the four sons of The Matriarch as enslaved, unstoppable, half-dead beings that won't give up until The Immortal is destroyed, and we feel like it can stand on its own while not giving too many of the album's secrets away... Get out your air-guitars 'cause this one is blistering!"

"The video was shot by Runegate Studios in Victoria BC, Canada and uses two very different environments to differentiate between the world of the living, and the world of the 'Soulbound'.

"The bright, white, indoor scenes portray a reality much like our own, while the dark, rain-soaked, outdoor scenes take the viewer to a visually stunning reality that will give you goosebumps and make your skin crawl!

"In this dismal place, The Matriarch has complete control over the Soulbound, and she can compel them there whenever she desires, no matter how hard they may resist." Watch the video below:





