Anthrax Revisit Public Enemy Collaboration On Persistence Of Time Video Series

(hennemusic) Anthrax are revisiting their 1991 collaboration with Public Enemy in the second episode of a 6-part video series celebrating the forthcoming 30th anniversary edition of their 1990 album, "Persistence Of Time."

During the recording of the project, guitarist Scott Ian suggested Anthrax - all big Public Enemy fans - record a cover of their track, "Bring The Noise"; he loved the idea of recording a metal version of the song, of melding his guitar sound with Chuck D's voice, plus, PE had name-checked Anthrax in the lyrics.

Once the demo was arranged and recorded, Ian sent a cassette of it to Chuck D with the pitch for Chuck and Flavor Flav to record a version of the track with Anthrax; after hearing the demo, Chuck D wholeheartedly agreed.

In June, 1991, the Anthrax-Public Enemy collaboration of "Bring The Noise" was released on Anthrax's B-sides/rarities album, "Attack Of The Killer B's", and then on Public Enemy's "Apocalypse 91...The Enemy Strikes Black" album in October of that same year; the Anthrax compilation went on to receive a 1992 Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance", while Public Enemy's record was up for "Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group."

Anthrax would go on to tour with Public Enemy, with the shows ending with a finale of both bands on stage together performing "Bring The Noise."

Due August 21, the expanded 30th anniversary reissue of "Persistence Of Time" will be presented exclusively on 2CD and 4LP vinyl editions, with the CD package adding a DVD of footage from a 1991 tour in support of the project.

Disc One delivers the remastered 11-track album, as well as a special "bonus B-side" version of "I'm The Man" from 1990 that leans more hip-hop than rock, and a live version of "Time" that was recorded at Michigan's Palace of Auburn Hills in 1991.

The final two songs on Disc One - as well as all nine tracks on Disc Two - are special recordings from "Charlie's Stash," an incomparable wealth of Anthrax music from the band's rehearsals, writing sessions, pre-production, and live performances that Benante has recorded over the past 40 years and has been kept safely filed away.

The 40-minute "guerilla-style" DVD was shot when Anthrax was on tour with Iron Maiden in 1991 and features live footage of the drummer taking over the drums for Iron Maiden's Nick McBrain, as well as backstage and dressing room footage with members of both bands; the piece wraps with Benante, bassist Frank Bello, and guitarist Scott Ian joining Iron Maiden on stage for the final song of the night, "Sanctuary." Watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Anthrax and Lee Ving Do Quarantine Jam Of Fear Classic

Anthrax Launch 'Persistence Of Time' 30th Anniversary Video Series

S.O.D. and Anthrax Stars Reunite For Lockdown Jam

S.O.D. and Anthrax Stars Reunite For Lockdown Jam

Anthrax Expand Persistence Of Time For 30th Anniversary

KISS Classic Covered By Anthrax Star and John 5

John Bush Does Quarantine Reunion Jam With Former Anthrax Bandmate

Anthrax Singer Full Journey Tribute Band Debut Streaming Online

Dave Grohl, Plus Stone Sour, Anthrax Stars Lead Dimebash Lineup

More Anthrax News



