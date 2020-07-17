Pink Floyd Stream Sorrow From Knebworth 1990 Performance

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming audio of a 1990 live performance of "Sorrow" from The Knebworth Festival as part of their daily online playlist feature.

The live version of the closing track from the group's 1987 album, "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason", was included in the band's 2019 box set, "'The Later Years."

"The final addition to our evolving playlist is a live version of Sorrow, from the Floyd's 1990 concert as part of the Silver Clef Award Winners Show held in the grounds of Knebworth House," says the band. "Rain and wind didn't dampen the band's enthusiasm, even with Mr Screen taken down as a safety measure in the weather conditions. Hard to imagine that it is just over 30 years since that concert..."

The annual Silver Clef Awards honor and recognize music artists while raising funds for Nordoff Robbins, a UK music therapy charity.

The 1990 concert featured sets from previous honorees Pink Floyd, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton, Elton John, Dire Straits and more before a crowd of 120,000 fans.

The fundraising music event raised sufficient funds to open a new Nordoff Robbins music therapy centre in Kentish Town, North London, which is to this day is the hub of the organization's activity and their national headquarters. Stream the song here.

