Rammstein Announce North American Stadium Tour Dates

Rammstein have announced the rescheduled dates for their North American Stadium Tour, which was postponed from this summer to the summer and fall of 2021 due to the pandemic.

The trek will now be kicking off on August 22, 2021 in Montreal, QC at the Parc Jean-Drapeau and will conclude with a two night stand at Foro Solo in Mexico City on September 30th and October 1st.

The band had the following to say in the announcement, "All tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. Ticket holders will receive an email notification from the ticketing company soon that includes information on how to request a refund if you are unable to attend the rescheduled date.

"Unfortunately, the previously scheduled show in Washington, DC has been cancelled due to scheduling issues, and refunds will be available at point of purchase."

The group added, "Thank you so much for your patience, and we are looking forward to seeing you next year!" See the new dates below:

8/22 Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

8/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

9/01 Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

9/03 Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

9/08 Foxborough (Boston), MA @ Gillette Stadium

9/10 East Rutherford (NYC), NJ @ MetLife Stadium

9/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

9/24 San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

9/30 Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

10/1 Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol





