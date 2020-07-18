(Hed) P.E. Returning To Classic Sound With 'Class Of 2020' Album

(Hed) P.E. have announced that they will be releasing their brand new studio album, which will be entitled "Class of 2020", on August 21st.

The new record is being billed as a return to the band's early sound. Frontman Jared Gomes had this to say, "We were on the road in the middle of a tour when the Covid-19 pandemic hit full force.

"Like everyone else on the planet, we were faced with some unprecedented challenges. As a small business owner of an independent band, I was faced with an additional set of challenges with the tour being canceled and making it back home from Rhode Island to Idaho.

"When I got home, I immediately got inspired creatively and hit the studio to smash out this record. For this one, we took it all back to our roots with a back-to-basics approach to try and capture that true G-Punk sound of our earlier albums."

Jared also explained the name of the record, "I had the title 'Class of 2020' as a working title for some time no. "We had made hoodies with the Class of 2020 on them, but it was originally intended to be a statement about the band being here 20 years later.

"A whole new Class of (HED) P.E., so to speak. Once the pandemic broke out, this title took on a new profound meaning. The Class of 2020 never really graduated. The Class of 2020 will go down in history for several different reasons." See the tracklisting below:

1 - First Blood

2 - Watch It Burn

3 - No Days Off

4 - Death Awaits

5 - Last Call

6 - Ole Time Sake

7 - Greedy Girl

8 - Nothing Lasts 4ever (The Ballad of C19)

9 - We The People

10 - Overdue





