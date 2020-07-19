Whitesnake Unbox New Collection The Rock Album

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are sharing an unboxing video for their recently-released collection, "The Rock Album." Issued last month, the project delivers tracks from over three decades of Whitesnake's career, featuring songs originally released between 1984 and 2011 on six studio albums, including "Still Of The Night", "Love Ain't No Stranger", and the 1987 hit version of "Here I Go Again."

"All the songs have been revisited, remixed and remastered," writes singer David Coverdale in the liner notes for the package. "Some have been musically embellished where my co-producer Michael McIntyre, my new mixer Christopher Collier and I felt it appropriate or necessary to bring out the best in these songs."

The compilation is the first release in the band's "Red, White and Blues Trilogy", a series of new collections organized by musical themes that will include: "Love Songs" (red), "The Rock Album" (white) and "The Blues Album" (blue).

The set is available in multiple formats, including on CD, a double-LP set pressed on 180-gram, white vinyl, and via digital and streaming services. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





