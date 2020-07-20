Bob Rock Had 'Horrible' Encounter With Led Zeppelin Star

Led Zeppelin legend John Paul Jones read Metallica producer Bob Rock the riot act over a band that he produced in the late 1980s, the producer has revealed.

Rock is best known for his work with Metallica including their blockbuster "Black Album", but prior to teaming with the trash icons Rock produced Kingdom Come's debut album, which drew criticism for its similar sound to Zeppelin.

The producer recently appeared on Tone-Talk and he recalled an unhappy encounter with the Led Zeppelin member. Rock shared, "I got to meet John Paul Jones once, I went for dinner with him. And we were talking about all sorts of things. And we ended up going to this house of the A&R guy, and we had had a couple of bottles of wine.

"And he found out I did Kingdom Come, and he started ragging on me and I had to leave. He was so insulted that I did Kingdom Come. And I was going, 'Dude, you don't get it. We did this because we love you guys so much.' It was so horrible." Check out the full interview below:





