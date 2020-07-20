Chris Cornell Cover Of Guns N' Roses' 'Patience' Goes Online

Chris Cornell's camp are celebrating what would have been the late Soundgarden frontman's birthday today (July 20th) with the release of a special cover performance.

A new video was shared via social media and on YouTube of Cornell's take on the classic Guns N' Roses ballad, "Patience," from that group's 1988 release "Lies."

The Cornell team wrote on social media about the cover, "His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art.

"It is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken... and, through his art, an artist's soul still burns just as bright as ever upon all those that look up to him and his memory.

"Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us - his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy." Check out the cover below:





Related Stories

Soundgarden Countersue Chris Cornell's Widow Over Tribute Concert

Chris Cornell's Daughter Performs Temple Of The Dog Classic

Chester Bennington Paid Tribute To Chris Cornell Prior To His Death

Soundgarden Learned Of Chris Cornell's Death Via Social Media

Soundgarden Responds To Chris Cornell Widow's Lawsuit

Chris Cornell's Widow Grateful Following Grammy Win

Chris Cornell Wins Posthumous Grammy Award

Soundgarden May Finish Final Chris Cornell Album 2019 In Review

Soundgarden 'Stalled' From Finishing Chris Cornell's Final Songs 2019 In Review

More Chris Cornell News



