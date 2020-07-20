.

Chris Cornell Cover Of Guns N' Roses' 'Patience' Goes Online

Keavin Wiggins | 07-20-2020

Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell's camp are celebrating what would have been the late Soundgarden frontman's birthday today (July 20th) with the release of a special cover performance.

A new video was shared via social media and on YouTube of Cornell's take on the classic Guns N' Roses ballad, "Patience," from that group's 1988 release "Lies."

The Cornell team wrote on social media about the cover, "His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art.

"It is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken... and, through his art, an artist's soul still burns just as bright as ever upon all those that look up to him and his memory.

"Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us - his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy." Check out the cover below:


