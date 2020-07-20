.

KISS Announce Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 07-20-2020

KISS

KISS have announced a number of rescheduled European dates for their End Of The Road Farewell tour, which will be taking place in the spring and summer of 2021.

The band was unable to reschedule shows in several cities including Sandnes, Norway - Kaunas, Lithuania - Lisbon, Portugal - Gliwice, Poland.

The tour leg is scheduled to kick off on June 2nd in Antwerp, Belgium at the Sportspalais and rescheduled dates have been announced through July 15th where they will rock the Budapest Arena .

Paul Stanley had this to say, "We are waiting. We are ready. When we are told everyone is safe and this pandemic is over, we will shake the earth and rock your world as always and as never before."

Gene Simmons added, "We can't wait for this pandemic to be over, and for all of you to be safe. We are planning to rock your world, once it is safe out there, for all of you and for us. See you in Europe". See the dates below:

June
2 - Sportspalais - Antwerp, Belgium
8 - Accors Hotel Arena - Paris, France
10 - Westfalenhalle - Dortmund, Germany
12 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland
15 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany
19 - Tele 2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
21 - Hartwell Arena - Helsinki, Finland
23 - Scandanavian - Gothenburg, Sweden
25 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany
30 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland

July
3 - Rockfest - Barcelona, Spain
4 - Wizink Arena - Madrid, Spain
6 - Roman Arena - Nimes, France
8 - Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, Germany
10 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic
12 - Arena Di Verona - Verona, Italy
15 - Budapest Arena - Budapest, Hungary


