KISS Announce Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates

KISS have announced a number of rescheduled European dates for their End Of The Road Farewell tour, which will be taking place in the spring and summer of 2021.

The band was unable to reschedule shows in several cities including Sandnes, Norway - Kaunas, Lithuania - Lisbon, Portugal - Gliwice, Poland.

The tour leg is scheduled to kick off on June 2nd in Antwerp, Belgium at the Sportspalais and rescheduled dates have been announced through July 15th where they will rock the Budapest Arena .

Paul Stanley had this to say, "We are waiting. We are ready. When we are told everyone is safe and this pandemic is over, we will shake the earth and rock your world as always and as never before."

Gene Simmons added, "We can't wait for this pandemic to be over, and for all of you to be safe. We are planning to rock your world, once it is safe out there, for all of you and for us. See you in Europe". See the dates below:

June

2 - Sportspalais - Antwerp, Belgium

8 - Accors Hotel Arena - Paris, France

10 - Westfalenhalle - Dortmund, Germany

12 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland

15 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany

19 - Tele 2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

21 - Hartwell Arena - Helsinki, Finland

23 - Scandanavian - Gothenburg, Sweden

25 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany

30 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland

July

3 - Rockfest - Barcelona, Spain

4 - Wizink Arena - Madrid, Spain

6 - Roman Arena - Nimes, France

8 - Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, Germany

10 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

12 - Arena Di Verona - Verona, Italy

15 - Budapest Arena - Budapest, Hungary





