Onslaught Release 'Bow Down To The Clowns'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-20-2020

Onslaught

Onslaught have released a music video for their new single "Bow Down To The Clowns", a track from the band's forthcoming album, "Generation Antichrist".

Nige Rockett had this to say about the song, "Distraction and control walk hand in hand in the dark world of clowns. This track tears through the unnerving facade of political deception exposing the ugly truth for all to see. This is angry music for angry people."

Jeff Williams added, "It is basically a twisted take on a political travelling rally. Freak shows and clowns, glaring neon and grim hidden recesses.

"A carnival of mass distractions to enrage and delight the masses to keep them under control and divided through fear, hate and self-righteous superiority... In our circus Dumbo would've hit the floor!" Watch the video below:


