Carrie Underwood Previews Her First Christmas Album

Carrie Underwood has announced that she will be releasing her very Christmas album, which will be entitled "My Gift," on September 25, 2020. A vinyl edition will follow on October 30th.

She also released a special trailer for the record that features footage from the recording studio, album cover photo shoot, and a personal message about how she arrived at the title, My Gift.

Carrie had this to say, "I've always wanted to make a Christmas album and it's been a long time coming. I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it's turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection.

"For me, it's more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this. Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters." Watch the trailer below:





Related Stories

Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video

Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'

Carrie Underwood To Premiere New Single During ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood's 'The Champion' Covered By NYC Public School Choir

Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood Lead CMA Fest

Carrie Underwood's Husband Shares Father-Son Fishing Moment

Carrie Underwood Looks Back Grand Ole Opry Invitation 10 Years Later

Carrie Underwood's Husband Celebrates Her Birthday With Special Pic

Carrie Underwood And Ludacris Release 'The Champion' Video

More Carrie Underwood News



