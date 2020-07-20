Carrie Underwood Previews Her First Christmas Album

Carrie Underwood has announced that she will be releasing her very Christmas album, which will be entitled "My Gift," on September 25, 2020. A vinyl edition will follow on October 30th.
She also released a special trailer for the record that features footage from the recording studio, album cover photo shoot, and a personal message about how she arrived at the title, My Gift.
Carrie had this to say, "I've always wanted to make a Christmas album and it's been a long time coming. I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it's turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection.
"For me, it's more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this. Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters." Watch the trailer below:
Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video
Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'
Carrie Underwood To Premiere New Single During ACM Awards
Carrie Underwood's 'The Champion' Covered By NYC Public School Choir
Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood Lead CMA Fest
Carrie Underwood's Husband Shares Father-Son Fishing Moment
Carrie Underwood Looks Back Grand Ole Opry Invitation 10 Years Later
Carrie Underwood's Husband Celebrates Her Birthday With Special Pic
Carrie Underwood And Ludacris Release 'The Champion' Video
Metallica Streaming Full 'Master Of Puppets' Album Performance- AC/DC Look Back At 'Hells Bells' For 'Back In Black' Anniversary- KISS Announce Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates- more
RockPile: Gang of Four- Half Past Two - Venus Furs
Singled Out: Anthony Garcia's Fire Song
Singled Out: Run River North's Pretty Lies
Singled Out: Faded Paper Figures' Count It Out
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Gear Edition, Part 2
Metallica Streaming Full 'Master Of Puppets' Album Performance
AC/DC Look Back At 'Hells Bells' For 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary
Nuno Bettencourt TV Special To Feature Guitars-Only Rendition Of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Carrie Underwood Previews Her First Christmas Album
Journey's Neal Schon Reflects On Santana Experience
Stones, Hendrix, Nirvana Lead Greatest Festival Of All Time Special
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Rocks 'Police On My Back'
Singled Out: The Actual Goners' Diamond Dust