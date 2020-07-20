Metallica Streaming Full 'Master Of Puppets' Album Performance

Metallica will be streaming a show from their celebration of the 20th anniversary of "Master Of Puppets" that features a performance of the full album.
The latest installment of the band's #MetallicaMondays will streaming tonight (Monday, July 20th) 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT and will feature their full 6/6/06 performance from Berlin.
The band had this to say, #MetallicaMondays Escape From The Studio to Berlin, Germany for a gig on June 6, 2006! This tour commemorated the 20th Anniversary of 'Master of Puppets' and heard the album performed live from front to back." Watch the show below (once available):
