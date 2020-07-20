.

Metallica Streaming Full 'Master Of Puppets' Album Performance

Keavin Wiggins | 07-20-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica

Metallica will be streaming a show from their celebration of the 20th anniversary of "Master Of Puppets" that features a performance of the full album.

The latest installment of the band's #MetallicaMondays will streaming tonight (Monday, July 20th) 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT and will feature their full 6/6/06 performance from Berlin.

The band had this to say, #MetallicaMondays Escape From The Studio to Berlin, Germany for a gig on June 6, 2006! This tour commemorated the 20th Anniversary of 'Master of Puppets' and heard the album performed live from front to back." Watch the show below (once available):


Related Stories


Metallica Streaming Full 'Master Of Puppets' Album Performance

Metallica Announce Release Details For S&M2

Metallica Streaming Full Hometown Concert

Metallica Announce Second Round Of All Within My Hands Grants

Metallica To Stream Full Sick Of The Studio Kickoff Show

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Would Change Alcoholica Past

Metallica To Stream Full Historic 1999 Show

Metallica's Best Song Selected By Fans

Metallica Felt Confident Going Into Black Album

Metallica To Stream Full 2008 Spain Concert For MetallicaMondays

More Metallica News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Streaming Full 'Master Of Puppets' Album Performance- AC/DC Look Back At 'Hells Bells' For 'Back In Black' Anniversary- KISS Announce Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates- more

Reviews

RockPile: Gang of Four- Half Past Two - Venus Furs

Singled Out: Anthony Garcia's Fire Song

Singled Out: Run River North's Pretty Lies

Singled Out: Faded Paper Figures' Count It Out

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Gear Edition, Part 2

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica Streaming Full 'Master Of Puppets' Album Performance

AC/DC Look Back At 'Hells Bells' For 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary

Nuno Bettencourt TV Special To Feature Guitars-Only Rendition Of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Carrie Underwood Previews Her First Christmas Album

Journey's Neal Schon Reflects On Santana Experience

Stones, Hendrix, Nirvana Lead Greatest Festival Of All Time Special

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Rocks 'Police On My Back'

Singled Out: The Actual Goners' Diamond Dust