Singled Out: Jeff Fetterman's Memphis Sky

Jeff Fetterman tells us about the song "Memphis Sky", which comes from his latest album "Southern Son". Here is the story:
I wrote this song for my newest album release Southern Son and it's probably my favorite song on the album. "Memphis Sky" was written after I visited Memphis and participated in the International Blues Challenge. I envisioned a guy walking down Beale Street who saw the most beautiful girl he had ever laid eyes on. He found it hard to not think about her and she had stayed on his mind long after he left the city. I thought the title was perfect as the story is about traveling in the heat of the night to go find this girl and wanting to dance with her under the stars where he had originally seen her, He does get to her but then she fades away into the night. Then he realizes it was just a dream. The reason this is my favorite song is that it is a very melancholy yet beautiful melody and is perfectly played with much emotion from guitarist Eric Brewer who took reign of the lead guitar. He nails the emotions of the heart and the desire of wanting somebody when you have that "feeling" about somebody who's always on your mind. In his solo Eric takes the listener to a whole other realm of heartfelt emotion and puts you in the body of the main character.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
