Former Guns N' Roses Star Recruits Special Guest For Debut Single

Former Guns N' Roses and Sixx:A.M. guitarist DJ Ashba has shared some details about the forthcoming debut single from his new solo project that is aptly called Ashba.
D.J. shared a behind the scenes video from the video shoot for the Ashba debut single and he had this to say, "ASHBA Update: Great news for The Abducted!!
"My debut single is coming soon featuring Cali Tucker on vocals! She crushes this track! Here's a few clips/shots from 'Behind The Scenes' of my new video!!
"Directed by KasterTroy @level8studios So f'n excited, this has been an incredible 4 years in the making, and to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel is a feeling I can't even begin to explain! #theabducted #fwpt #edm #rock #dancemusic Who's ready for some new music????" See the post and video clip here.
