Rolling Stones Release 1974 Jimmy Page Collaboration

The Rolling Stones have released a previously unheard and never before released song called, "Scarlet," that features Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin) and Rick Grech (Traffic, Blind Faith, Family).

The song was recorded in October of 1974 and will be one of the bonus tracks included on the multi-format special release of "Goats Head Soup 2020", which is set to hit stores on September 4th.

Keith Richards had this to say, ''My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session. They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay.

"We weren't actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a line up like that, you know, we better use it.''

Frontman Mick Jagger added, "I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith in Ronnie's basement studio. It was a great session." Stream the song below:





