The Regrettes Get Animated For 'I Love Us'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-22-2020

The Regrettes

The Regrettes have released an animated video for their new single "I Love Us". The track made its debut on the today on final season of hit Netflix series "13 Reasons Why."

Frontwoman Lydia Night had this to say, "'I Love Us' to me represents great change and growth for The Regrettes. This song showcases the kinds of risks and genre bending I hope to accomplish moving forward with our third album.

"While writing this song, I officially decided to let go of having any preconceived idea for what a song I'm writing needs to be like. It was me deciding to finally stop trying to stay within a box or stick to what's comfortable genre wise and just allow myself to have fun and not stress about it being 'cool' or 'rock' enough haha.

"I'm so inspired by artists like Charli XCX, The 1975, St Vincent, Brockhampton and much more however, never would let myself get a little weird by combining the elements from those artists that I love with the type of raw rock and power pop I normally write." Watch the video below:


