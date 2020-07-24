Ace Frehley Previews His Take On Deep Purple Classic

(hennemusic) Ace Frehley is streaming a preview of his version of the 1972 Deep Purple classic, "Space Truckin'", from the forthcoming covers album, "Origins Vol. 2."

And while the teaser audio clip reveals only the song's famous intro, the rocker will release the full track on July 28 from the project, which is the sequel to his 2016 collection, "Origins Vol 1."

The second record in the guitarist's cover series will reportedly feature appearances by Cheap Trick frontman Robin Zander (on Humble Pie's "30 Days In The Hole") and Lita Ford (vocals on "Jumpin' Jack Flash" by The Rolling Stones), among others.

"Pretty much the whole concept behind the album is redoing songs of bands that influenced me growing up," Ace told KATT Rock 100.5 in Oklahoma City last year.

"I'm doing a [Jimi] Hendrix song, I'm doing a Cream song, I'm doing a Led Zeppelin song, a song by The Animals. I also did a song by Paul Revere And The Raiders."

The tunes are ones familiar to the rocker as both a fan and a touring musician.

"Those guitar players taught me how to play," adds Frehley, "so nothing's too difficult for me to handle. I used to do their material when I played in club bands." Check out the preview here.

