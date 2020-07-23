Emmure Release 'Thunder Mouth' Video

Emmure have released a music video for their track "Thunder Mouth." The song comes from the band's brand new studio album "Hindsight".
Producer Frankie Nasso had this to say about the video, "We wanted to create a world that closely reflects the themes and layers of the Emmure mythology- from gritty underground street culture to otherworldly, nightmarish possibilities.
"Frankie Palmeri is the perfect anime antihero, a complex character who deals with real emotions in a mind-bending universe where anything can happen.
"We had so much fun creating this manga-inspired video with talented artists from four different countries, and we hope to expand this story into a continuing series of animated projects in the future." Watch the video below:
