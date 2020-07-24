Fleetwood Mac Document Their Early Years On New Box Set

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac are documenting their early years on a new box set. Due September 4, "Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974" is an 8CD package that includes remastered versions of all seven studio albums the band recorded between 1969 and 1974, several bonus tracks, and an unreleased 1974 concert recorded just a few months before Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks joined the band.

The set covers a five-year span that encompasses several different band lineups, from founding members Mick Fleetwood, Peter Green, and Jeremy Spencer, to later additions like Danny Kirwan, Christine McVie, Dave Walker, Bob Welch, and Bob Weston.

The box delivers the group's third album, 1969's "Then Play On", "Kiln House" (1970), 1971's "Future Games", "Bare Trees" (1972), 1973's "Penguin" and "Mystery To Me", and 1974's "Heroes Are Hard To Find" - all with bonus tracks, as well as "Live From the Record Plant 12-15-74", recorded while the band was on tour and originally broadcast on a local San Francisco rock station.

Those records fueled Fleetwood Mac's early popularity in the UK and propelled them into the Top Ten with singles like "Man Of The World," "Oh Well - Pt. 1," "The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)," and the No. 1 hit, "Albatross."

Fleetwood Mac are offering a condensed version of the box in a 4LP/7" edition entitled "Fleetwood Mac 1973-1974", which includes the unreleased 1974 live record along with studio albums from the era: "Penguin" "Mystery To Me" and "Heroes Are Hard To Find."

All of the albums are pressed on 140-gram vinyl and presented in replica sleeves made to look like the original pressings. The set also includes a 7" single with "For Your Love" (Mono Promo Edit) on one side, and the previously-unreleased "Good Things (Come To Those Who Wait)" on the flipside.

A limited edition, colored-vinyl edition will also be available exclusively from rhino.com, with each release pressed on different colored vinyl. Read more, including the tracklisting, and stream the preview track here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





