Neal Morse Releases 'In The Name Of The Lord' Video

Neal Morse has released a music video for his new single "In The Name Of The Lord". The track comes from his forthcoming album "Sola Gratia".

The concept album is set to be released on September 9th and features Neal's long-time collaborators Mike Portnoy, Randy George, Eric Gillette, Bill Hubauer and Gideon Klein.

Morse had this to say, "As I was gathering a bunch of random ideas in February for this album, when I got home and started to put it together, the riff that starts this song was the very first thing I recorded. I couldn't play the riff and sing at the same time so I wrote it separately. The chorus came from some ideas I had while early morning walking in Sydney, Australia.



"Sola Gratia is the only album Mike, Randy and I made remotely and I think they absolutely killed it! Lyrically, I am fascinated by the conversion of Saul of Tarsus to Paul the Apostle. The fact the he starts off persecuting Christians and then becomes the guy who writes most of the New Testament is a rich story..there's so much to it...it may become a series!" Watch the video below:





