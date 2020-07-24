Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Pink Floyd Classic

(hennemusic) Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets are streaming video of a 2019 performance of the vintage 1967 Pink Floyd track, "Astronomy Domine", as the latest preview to their forthcoming package "Live At The Roundhouse."

The tune originally appeared as the opening song on the UK band's debut, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn." "Live At The Roundhouse" presents Mason's outfit in concert at the legendary London venue last spring during the group's first tour as they delivered music that had rarely been featured in Pink Floyd's live shows since their early days.

The drummer launched the project - which exclusively performs vintage pre-Dark Side Of The Moon era material by the iconic band - in the spring of 2018;

Originally scheduled to be issued this past spring, "Live At The Roundhouse" was moved to a September 18 release date "due to the current situation and considering the well-being of our fans," says the band. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





