Singled Out: Suit Of Lights' Tug of War

Suit Of Lights (veteran musician Joe Darone) just released his new single "Tug of War" from his forthcoming album "Hide and Seek" and to celebrate we asked Joe to tell us about the song.

The album is set to be released on August 28th and it features contributions from Trevor Dunn from Mr. Bungle, Steve Pedulla from Thursday, and Jamie Egan from Catch 22 and Streetlight Manifesto. Here is Joe with the story behind "Tug Of War":

I had the idea to make an informal concept album, using children's games to write about the world. 'Tug of War' was an obvious choice to describe this moment.

We've all seen how toxic our public discourse can be, how the establishment has weaponized identity politics, and 'divide and conquer' to manipulate and control. It's very easy to get sucked into their narratives if you're not paying attention.

Regarding the music, I'd been listening to a lot of piano by way of Bill Evans and Glenn Gould and inevitably I started to hear piano lines in the new songs I was writing, so all of the original demos began on the piano. What you hear in the final version of this song isn't very far from where it started.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!





