Slash Leads All-Star Lineup For AC/DC Back In Black Celebration

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash leads the all-star lineup of musicians who will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of AC/DC's landmark album "Back In Black" with Gibson guitars.
The guitar maker has announced their special the "Back in Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration" livestream event that will be taking place this Friday, July 24th at 5:00PM ET here.
The event will be hosted by Jared James Nichols and in addition to Slash, the event will feature members of Alice in Chains, Cage the Elephant, Anthrax, Trivium, Lamb of God, Refused, Airbourne, GWAR, Cherie Currie, Dave Amato, Orianthi, Sergio Vallin of Mana, Emily Wolfe, Brian Posehn, and more.
Gibson is celebrating the special event with a contest where fans can win AC/DC gear including the Gibson Custom Shop 1961 Les Paul SG "Red Devil" guitar in Cherry Red just like Angus Young's of AC/DC, as well as, two Gibson SG Standard's in Ebony. Find the details here.
