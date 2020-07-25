Clutch Ask Fans To Choose Setlist For Upcoming Livestream Concert

(hennemusic) Clutch are inviting fans to choose the setlist for their next livestream concert, and one lucky winner will score a prize package of music gear and band merchandise.

"We've got a brand new live streamed concert coming at ya... Live from the Doom Saloon - Volume II," says the band, "and this time around we're letting you pick the setlist from our entire catalog. We'll choose our favorite submission and perform that set live on August 7 5pm PST/ 8pm EST.

"Tickets and exclusive merch bundles are available NOW at ClutchMerch.com - then head on over to ClutchSetList.com and enter the set list contest for your chance to win a massive prize package that includes a TremLord 30 combo amplifier from Orange Amps, a stompbox from Creepy Fingers (designed by Fu Manchu's Brad Davis), a Jim Dunlop Crybaby wah-pedal, a case of Liquid Death mountain water, and a bunch of Clutch merchandise.

"Hurry because the contest ends at Midnight EST on Sunday July 26th."

The setlist contest winner will be announced during the live stream itself. Show donations will benefit the Innocent Lives Foundation,a charitable organization that combats the trafficking and exploitation of children, of which frontman Neil Fallon is a board member.

Anyone who misses "Live From The Doom Saloon - Volume II" concert will be able to stream it on demand through the weekend, right up till 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, August 9. Watch official video for "In Walks Barbarella" from "Book Of Bad Decisions" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Volbeat And Clutch US Spring Tour Cancelled

Clutch, Crowbar, Blacktop Mojo Announce Virtual Concert

Clutch Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Debut with Jam Room Performance

Clutch Stream New Version of 'Smoke Banshee'

Clutch Announce Rescheduled South American Dates

Clutch Deliver New Jam Room Livestream Performance

Clutch Livestream Jam Room Performance

Clutch Streaming Their Complete 2019 Hellfest Performance

Clutch Update Fans On Current State Of 2020 Live Dates

More Clutch News



