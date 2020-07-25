Movements Release 'Don't Give Up The Ghost' Video and Announce Album

Movements have released a music video for their new single "Don't Give Up Your Ghost". The track comes from their forthcoming sophomore album, "No Good Left To Give," which comes out September 18th.

Patrick Miranda had this to say about the song, "It talks about depression and suicidal thoughts and tendencies. It's told from the perspective of a person who is dealing with a friend who confides that he or she has attempted to kill him or herself.

"However, this person has been there as well and has even made suicide attempts, too. The person tries to console the friend and let him or know she's not alone.

"It's about not giving up when there's so much more the world can offer. Even though you're in a certain place right now, it doesn't mean you're going to be in the same place forever."

Miranda said of the album, "At its core, the new record is what we've always been, which is emotional, real, and honest music. We all know each other very well and understand our respective styles. We're discussing mental health, struggles with relationships, and relatable things from our lives. At the same time, it's a little darker."

Austin Cressey added, The mood is a little heavier, for sure... We didn't try to emulate anyone. It's very pure." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

More Movements News



