Charley Pride Performs National Anthem At Texas Rangers Season Opener

Country music legend Charley Pride performed the National Anthem at the Texas Rangers season opener vs. the Colorado Rockies this past Friday night (July 24th).

The game marked the Texas Rangers' debut game at their new Globe Life Field ballpark and due to the pandemic lockdown, the played to cardboard fans in the stands.

Pride had this to say about the experience, "I was in the left field from where I was singing the anthem and I thought everything went fine."I would have loved to been down there with the players -- to have been one of the players, but I love the game! I couldn't be down there -- I was like a whole field away from them, doing the anthem. With the virus, and with my age, that's the way it had to be!"

"When I go to spring training I dress with all the coaches - before I get in the club they always ask me 'when are you gonna sing for us' and I just tell them 'well, set it up!'"

"I think it was a fine game. It was the first time I saw the park and it's a beautiful! I enjoyed everything I did today." Watch Charley's performance of the anthem below:





